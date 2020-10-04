1/1
Duane "Blimp" Worthen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane "Blimp" Worthen

age 84 of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1936 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late James and Justine (Sanders) Worthen. He was a 1956 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, spending time in Korea. Duane had owned and operated Advance Personel for most of his life. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife going out to dinner and going out on the town.

Duane is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June D. Worthen; children, James Worthen and Heather (Ron) Carnahan; two grandchildren, Mallory Worthen and Brittni Kapeluck.

In lieu of flowers, condolences will be received by his son, James, at 234-226-2295. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved