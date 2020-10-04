Duane "Blimp" Worthenage 84 of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1936 in Pomeroy, Ohio to the late James and Justine (Sanders) Worthen. He was a 1956 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, spending time in Korea. Duane had owned and operated Advance Personel for most of his life. Following retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife going out to dinner and going out on the town.Duane is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June D. Worthen; children, James Worthen and Heather (Ron) Carnahan; two grandchildren, Mallory Worthen and Brittni Kapeluck.In lieu of flowers, condolences will be received by his son, James, at 234-226-2295. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton330-452-4041.