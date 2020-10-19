Dulcie "Ruth" Vest Farley
age 76 of Logan Ohio, formerly a long-time resident of North Lawrence, Ohio, was called to her eternal heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Ruth was born on Jan. 29, 1944 in Jumping Branch, W.Va., to Joseph "Moody" Vest and Lucinda (Wills) Vest Upton. She attended Hinton High School and married Larry D. Farley on Feb. 27, 1961. Ruth retired from the JM Smucker Company, Orrville, Ohio. In her younger years, she was very active in her church, teaching both Sunday and Bible School. She loved children and the Lord; she was a long-time member of Anchor Baptist Church. Ruth was a people person who never met a stranger. She lit up the room with her sparkling personality and wardrobe! She enjoyed baking, playing Bingo, and decorating. Ruth loved holidays, picnics, and family gatherings; any reason to gather, laugh and share a meal. She was known for her quick smile, generosity, sense of humor, and storytelling. Ruth was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother in-law, grandmother, and friend. She took delight in caring for her family and home, where she welcomed many over the years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her!
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband along with her in-laws, Dolly Hurst Edwards, Watt Hurst, Ethiel Edwards and brother in-law, Tom Williams. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tamra (Aaron) Ansel, Tina Mann (Jenny); son, Tim Farley (Stephen); grandchildren, Phill (Kate) Joseph, Raechelle (Shane) Harber, Ashton Mann, Albrey (Rodney) Hunt, Lilly and Jackson Ansel and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ben (Gayle) Vest; sisters, Julia (John) Allen, Martha Williams, Joyce (Denzel) Neely, Linda (John) McKee; brother-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Hurst and sister-in-law, Sandra (Homer) Crews; numerous nieces and nephews and her Carlin House family, where she lived, loved and enjoyed the past seven years.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Chaplain (LTC) Cody Vest officiating. Burial will follow in the Luther W. Vest Family Cemetery at Jumping Branch. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral parlors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Luther W. Vest Family Cemetery, c/o: Ben Vest, 153 Oakwood Estates, Scott Depot, WV 25560. Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com
