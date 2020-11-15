Dusan BogunovichBorn in Grahovo, Bosnia, (Yugoslavia) on April 3, 1938 Dusan, the "kind of person that always looks forward to tomorrow" departed this world on November 12, 2020.Dusan was preceded in death by his father, Brane Bogunovich; infant brother, Jovan; mother and step-father, Milka and John Treitinger; and dear granddaughter, Mia Bogunovich. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lillian Bogunovich; children: Kathy (Mike), Danny (Debbie), Milan (Lori), David (Kelli) and Mark (Sabrina); grandchildren: Daniel (Kelly), Rebecca (Dale), Caroline (Austin); Stephanie (Joshua), Sarah (Kyle) Rachel (Ryan); Nicholas (Erica), Lily; Kirsten; Garet, Giana, and Gylian and great grandchildren: Daniel, Pierce and Milana. In addition, Dusan is survived by his Kumovi, the Kecman family, and the large Rogish family with many beloved nieces and nephews. He was a "brother" to sisters-in-law: Gerry, Mary, Robin and Becky; and brother-in-law, Nick and their spouses. Dusan had many friends in Akron, Springfield Township, Marlboro Township, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in North Canton where he was a member and past board officer, and in the Kosovo Choir, where he served as President. Dusan was the owner of Portage Awning in Randolph where he worked alongside family for over 40 years. For many years, Dusan and Lillian enjoyed boating on Salt Fork Lake with family and their friends John and Janice Winovich. Blessed with a strong singing voice, Dusan sang in various Church choirs and was most proud of his efforts with the Kosovo choir in recording Serbian heritage and Liturgical music. Dusan had a special friendship with Sam Coso and the other men in the choir. Dusan was a friend to anyone he met. He was a Veteran, having served as a US Army medic and leader of a cross country ski patrol in Alaska in the late 1950's. Dusan loved to watch pro sports and particularly followed Serbian basketball players. Above all, Dusan loved Lillian, their children and grandchildren and time spent together at holidays, Slava, vacations or best of all-just ordinary days. He was Dad, "Dan", Grandpy Dusan, Duchie, and Uncle Duncle. Dusan's story of immigration to the United States of America, his resilience and survival is too big to tell in a simple obituary. His departure, coming after a short battle with metastatic breast cancer, will leave a large void in the lives of those who loved him. We pray that God will remember him always in His Kingdom. Memory Eternal! Vecenaja Pamjat!Private Funeral Services for immediate family only will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4667 Applegrove St. N.W., North Canton OH 44720. Interment will follow at Marlboro Cemetery with Military Honors. The service will be livestreamed on the St. George Website at:and the St. George Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.