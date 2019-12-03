|
Dwain K. Best
age 87; beloved husband of 65 dedicated years to Roseanne (nee Fowler); proud father of Dennis (JoAnn) Best, Steven (Pamela) Best, and Leigh Anne (Bill Hill) Best; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Matthew), Michael, Matthew (Naomi), Danielle (Owen), Clayton, Cameron, Cooper, Kirk (Gabby), and great-grandfather of nine; dear brother of the late Dorine and Beverly (Ken) Hepler; loving uncle of Brad (Carol) Hepler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dwain passed away December 1, 2019. Memorial donations may be forwarded to Parma-South Presbyterian Operating Fund, 6155 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130. Funeral service Thursday, December 5 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation by Busch. Guests may call at the BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, 7501 RIDGE ROAD, PARMA, OH 44129 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 FROM 2-4 p.m.
440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019