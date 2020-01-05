|
Dwayne K. Woods
50, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Dwayne was born August 18, 1969 in Canton, Ohio, to Louis Alvin and Shirley (Saunders) Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Alvin Woods.
Dwayne is survived by his mother, Shirley Woods; children: Taylor Slates, Morgan Woods, and Gage Woods; the mother of his children, LeeAnn Slates-Woods; brothers: Daniel (Barbara) Vaughn, Douglas (Janet) Vaughn, Darrell (Jacalyn) Woods; sister, Barbara Woods; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dwayne was life-long New Orleans Saints fan and an avid collector of NFL memorabilia. In his free time he enjoyed watching movies and playing with his 3 cats: Wildchild, Blueberry, and Chunk.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020