Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DWAYNE WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DWAYNE K. WOODS


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DWAYNE K. WOODS Obituary
Dwayne K. Woods

50, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Dwayne was born August 18, 1969 in Canton, Ohio, to Louis Alvin and Shirley (Saunders) Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Alvin Woods.

Dwayne is survived by his mother, Shirley Woods; children: Taylor Slates, Morgan Woods, and Gage Woods; the mother of his children, LeeAnn Slates-Woods; brothers: Daniel (Barbara) Vaughn, Douglas (Janet) Vaughn, Darrell (Jacalyn) Woods; sister, Barbara Woods; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dwayne was life-long New Orleans Saints fan and an avid collector of NFL memorabilia. In his free time he enjoyed watching movies and playing with his 3 cats: Wildchild, Blueberry, and Chunk.

There will be no public services at this time. Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at:

www.robertsfuneralhome.com

Roberts Funeral Home

(740)373-2924
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DWAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -