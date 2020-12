Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwayne R. Mills



5/2/1942 – 12/2/2020



Dwayne was employed at Topp's Chalet. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Fred and sister, Carol. Survived by sisters, Marjorie, Ruth, Joyce, Beverly and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home and Graveside services Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery.



Schneeberger 330-456-8237



