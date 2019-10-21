|
Dwight D. Karlen
Age 66, of Minerva, died Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. He was born April 20, 1953 in Alliance to the late Oscar and Betty (Bjorkman) Karlen. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1971 and received his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from Kennedy Western University. He started working as an engineer for Burn's Cold Forge in Minerva and retired in 2019 from Tekfor in Wooster after 45 years of service. He is a former President of the Minerva Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra (Zwick) Karlen whom he married June 27, 1987; four children, Jenny Wilson of Minerva, Dave Karlen of Minerva, Matt Simms of Youngstown and Adam (Ashley) Karlen of Cambridge; sister, Corey (Randy) Evans of Canton; brother, Don (Sally) Karlen of Minerva; four grandchildren, Brittany Hubbard (Travis Burick), Jackie Wilson (Zack Wood), Scotty Wilson and Mikaylla Simms; three great grandchildren, Sophia Burick, Tanner Burick and Raelynn Wood. He is preceded in death by a half-sister, Doris Ruth and three half-brothers, Roy, Jay and Wayne Karlen.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
