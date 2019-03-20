Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Dwight Crawford
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Dwight E. Crawford


Dwight E. Crawford Obituary
Dwight E. Crawford 1952-2019

Age 66 of Jackson Township, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. Dwight was born September 28, 1952 in Massillon, Ohio to John and Dorothy Crawford. He graduated from Glenwood High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard, he received a Bachelor of Business from The Ohio State University, he was an insurance agent for over 45 years, and owner of Crawford Insurance Agency. Dwight was a member of Church of the Lakes, the Fumble Ball HOF, Tiger Gun Club – Trap Shooting, and he loved buying and selling cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Dwight is survived by his wife of 34 years, Vicki; his children, Derek (Emily) Crawford, and Courtney (John) Hughes; siblings, Donna (John) Wintrip, Duane (Becky) Crawford, Joyce (Dave) Dubelle, Jan Shoupe, Tricia (Mike) Davis, and Jodi Crawford; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Katie Hirt Norman; and loved by many other family and friends.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Condolences may be made at www.karlofh.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
