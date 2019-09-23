|
E. Ellen Donaldson
age 91, of Minerva, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in St. Luke's Lutheran Community in Minerva. She was born June 9, 1928 in Minerva to Ervin and Estella (Taylor) Borland. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1947. She was a Rosie the Riveter at Taylor Craft in Alliance and retired from Affiliated Hospital Products in Carrollton. After retirement, she worked as a home health aide and delivered Community Meals in Salineville. She is a member of the Alliance Church of Christ and a past Worth Matron of Carroll Chapter #315 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to crochet and over the years has made hundreds of lap robes for the veterans and baby afghans for mothers in need.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Marion Hinton and Donald Donaldson and a brother, Ken Borland. She is survived by four daughters, Sherry (Ron) Martin of Cuyahoga Falls, Beverly (Danny) Duke of Carolina Shores, NC, Virginia (Jim) Ward of Carolina Shores, NC, Lora (Dan Carson) Hinton of Minerva, three sons, Tom (Sue) Hinton of Minerva, Bill (Kaye) Hinton of Mechanicstown, Jerry (Abby) Hinton of Carrollton, two sisters, Jean (Kenny) Lucas of Augusta, Betty Lockart of Malvern, two brothers, Rodney (Pauline) Borland of Augusta, Wayne Borland of Carrollton, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:30 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery near Augusta. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:30 prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or the . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019