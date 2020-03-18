Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
E. Gary Mitchell


1953 - 2020
E. Gary Mitchell Obituary
E. Gary Mitchell

Age 66, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Gary was born in Zanesville, Ohio on Wednesday, June 24, 1953 to the late Robert Mitchell and Dessie (Rush) Mitchell Coffy.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Crystal (Bernard); the center of his world, daughter, Julie Ann; brother, Rex (Sheri); sister, Sondra McIntyre; his in-law, Norma and Roland Bernard and two nieces and four nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy LaFromboise.

Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Grace Fellowship, 6282 Nave Street SW., Canton, OH 44706. Those wishing to express their condolences online may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020
