age 93, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a life resident of the Canton/North Canton area, former owner of Jim's Sohio Service and retired from the Hoover Company. Jim was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, a World War II Army Veteran, an avid golfer and Ohio sports fan. Most importantly, Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Fabian) Sabo; and infant son, Greg Sabo.

Survived by his daughters, Sherry (Gary) Johanning and Amy (Robert) Jamison; grandchildren: Lindsay (Brian) Smith, Ryan Johanning, Paul Jamison, Megan (Michael) Pruitt, David Jamison and Robbie Jamison; and great-grandchildren: Aden Johanning, Lincoln and Gavin Smith and Olive Mae Pruitt.

Private services will be held Saturday, August 31st., at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 N. Main St., North Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Church of Christ. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
