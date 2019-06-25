Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl A. Morton


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl A. Morton Obituary
Earl A. Morton

Age 51, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday June 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1967, in Alliance, Ohio, a son of the late Earl A. and Donna (Noble) Morton, Sr., was raised in New Harrisburg, and had been a Waynesburg resident 20 years. Earl was an employee of Smith Evergreen Nursery in Magnolia for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy L. Morton, with whom he would have celebrated their 18th Wedding Anniversary on July 14th; one daughter, Samantha (Bronson Shank) Morton; four sons, Travis Bowling, Wes Bowling, Chris Barbour, and Ryan Davis; eight grandchildren, Liviah, Gauge, Gracelyn, Heaven, P.J., Crissy, Trent, and Gregory; two sisters and one brother, Crystal (Steve) Davis, Patty (Calvin) Smith, and Mike Noble.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now