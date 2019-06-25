|
|
Earl A. Morton
Age 51, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday June 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1967, in Alliance, Ohio, a son of the late Earl A. and Donna (Noble) Morton, Sr., was raised in New Harrisburg, and had been a Waynesburg resident 20 years. Earl was an employee of Smith Evergreen Nursery in Magnolia for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy L. Morton, with whom he would have celebrated their 18th Wedding Anniversary on July 14th; one daughter, Samantha (Bronson Shank) Morton; four sons, Travis Bowling, Wes Bowling, Chris Barbour, and Ryan Davis; eight grandchildren, Liviah, Gauge, Gracelyn, Heaven, P.J., Crissy, Trent, and Gregory; two sisters and one brother, Crystal (Steve) Davis, Patty (Calvin) Smith, and Mike Noble.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019