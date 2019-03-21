Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Age 81, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday March 19, 2019 in the comfort of his daughter's home. He was born in Applecreek, Ohio on December 22, 1937 to the late Andrew and Sarah (Mullett) Yoder. He married Alyce (Meek) March 23, 1958. Earl loved car shows and restoring cars. He was an avid bowler. When he retired from Sugardale, he worked for Goodyear Tire Center and for his son-in-law. He loved to travel and spend time with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Alyce in 2000; son, Thomas in 1994; siblings, Norman, Lizzie Ann Yoder and Mabel Isenschmidt; daughter-in-law, Stasha Yoder. He is survived by daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" (Doug) McCallister of New Waterford; sons, Timothy from Columbus and Mark Yoder of Canton; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brothers, Joseph (Sally), Eldon (Linda), Henry (Nadene) Yoder; sister-in-law, Bonnie Yoder.

Calling hours are Friday 11 a.m.-12 Noon at Arnold Funeral Home, Canton. Funeral services begin Friday at the funeral home at 12 Noon with Pastor Scott Praxl officiating. Final resting place is Westlawn Cemetery in Mt. Eaton. Memorials may be made to or All Caring Hospice, Canfield.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
