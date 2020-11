Earl C. Ingold8/29/32 – 11/12/2020May the road rise up tomeet you, May the wind be always at your back.May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your head and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.- an Irish BlessingA celebration of life will take place at a later date.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)