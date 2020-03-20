Home

Earl Daniel "Dan" Jones

Earl Daniel "Dan" Jones Obituary
Earl Daniel "Dan" Jones "Together Again"

88, joined his wife, Dolly, on March 17, 2020, as they continue to grow together in love, happiness, and joy sharing eternity. Dan was born May 26, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Earl Jones and Nola (nee Haught) Jones. Also preceding Dan in death are brothers, Robert and Phillip Jones. Cherishing the memories made are those who survive Dan, daughters, Patti (Jeff) Rocheck of Uniontown, Lorie (Lloyd) Linnell of Colorado; son, Thomas Jones of North Canton; grandchildren, Jameson (Sherry) Arndt, Catlin Arndt, Kate (Brian) Rackliff, Dan Linnell, George (Brooke) Preston, Zane (Veronica) Preston, and Mick (Shanel) Preston; great-grandchildren, Elise and Evan Rackliff, Sophina Arndt, and Grace Preston; sister, Janice Weibelt of Hartville; brother, Kenneth Jones of Florida; and his very special friend, Grace Silvius.

A truly devoted family man, Dan always made sure his family was taken care, always putting his family before himself, and never letting anyone take away the joy they all shared. He was a member of the Greentown United Methodist Church and was very involved with Greentown

Community Park. After 28 years of loyal service, he retired from Teledyne Monarch Rubber of Hartville.

Knowing the importance of what is taking place with COVID-19 and respecting the health concerns of everyone, as Dan would, a private service for the immediate family only, will take place on Saturday, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Interment will take place at St. Jacob's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Dan's name to Greentown Community Park, P.O. Box 115, Greentown, Ohio 44630. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
