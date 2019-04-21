Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL FRANZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL E. FRANZ Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EARL E. FRANZ Jr. Obituary
Earl E. Franz, Jr.

91, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Earl & Cledia Franz Sr. He served his country

during the Korean War as a member of US Army. He retired from the JA Conley Co. after 35+ years and enjoyed a long retirement spending time with his wife and family. Earl was baptized at First Christian Church of Canton in 1967 and became an active member of the church including over 50 years as a member of the Kum Join Us class where he often served as class treasurer.

Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, JoAnn Franz, who just recently passed and five sisters; Maxine (Tony) Catalano, Mary Jane (Dominick) Babtist, Kathryn (Eddie) Robson, Rosalie (Tom) Little & Marilyn Lanzer.

Earl is survived by sons Joe (Cindy) Franz, Bradley (Eva) Roshong, and Tim (Kathy) Roshong; grandchildren Susan Franz, Lauren Franz, Andrew Franz, and Joshua Franz; Leah (Ryan) Heeman, Sarah (Matthew) Walters, Hannah Roshong, Rebekah Roshong, Wes (Mandy) Buchanan, Lisa Boyer; great-grandchildren Riley Heeman, Addison Heeman, Amelia Walters, Ashley Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Jenna Raderchak, Lane Boyer, Landen Boyer, Delaney Boyer and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Canton (firstchristian.com/give) or Christian Children's Home of Ohio (ccho.org/give).

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Wednesday from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Scott Rosen officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now