Earl E. Franz, Jr.
91, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Earl & Cledia Franz Sr. He served his country
during the Korean War as a member of US Army. He retired from the JA Conley Co. after 35+ years and enjoyed a long retirement spending time with his wife and family. Earl was baptized at First Christian Church of Canton in 1967 and became an active member of the church including over 50 years as a member of the Kum Join Us class where he often served as class treasurer.
Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, JoAnn Franz, who just recently passed and five sisters; Maxine (Tony) Catalano, Mary Jane (Dominick) Babtist, Kathryn (Eddie) Robson, Rosalie (Tom) Little & Marilyn Lanzer.
Earl is survived by sons Joe (Cindy) Franz, Bradley (Eva) Roshong, and Tim (Kathy) Roshong; grandchildren Susan Franz, Lauren Franz, Andrew Franz, and Joshua Franz; Leah (Ryan) Heeman, Sarah (Matthew) Walters, Hannah Roshong, Rebekah Roshong, Wes (Mandy) Buchanan, Lisa Boyer; great-grandchildren Riley Heeman, Addison Heeman, Amelia Walters, Ashley Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Jenna Raderchak, Lane Boyer, Landen Boyer, Delaney Boyer and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Canton (firstchristian.com/give) or Christian Children's Home of Ohio (ccho.org/give).
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Wednesday from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Scott Rosen officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019