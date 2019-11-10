|
|
Earl "Curley" Frederick Gill
age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Healthpark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. Earl was born December 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio to Carl Gill (father) and Mildred Gill Curry (mother).
Earl is survived by his three kids, Jesse Gill, Joey Gill and Katie (Gill) Wood, brother Carl (Butch) Gill, sisters Carol (Cookie) Davis and Susan (Susie) Gill Jackson, grandchildren Sawyer and Kallen Gill along with countless extended family members.
For service information visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com/tributes/Earl-Gill
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019