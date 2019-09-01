Home

Earl Givler


1934 - 2019
Earl Givler Obituary
Earl Givler

1934 - 2019

85 of Louisville passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. Earl was born in North Canton, Ohio on May 16, 1934 to the late Omar and Blanche Givler. He was retired from Republic Steel, a member of Canton Baptist Temple and was a US Army Veteran.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen; sister, Rachel Soderquist. Survived by his daughter, Kim (Tom) Kittinger, son, Michael Givler; grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, and Joshua Kittinger; siblings, Omar (Shirley) Givler, and Bertha Landis.

Private services held in future.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
