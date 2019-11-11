The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Earl Glenn "Chip" McGarvey Jr.


1965 - 2019
Earl Glenn "Chip" McGarvey Jr. Obituary
Earl Glenn "Chip" McGarvey Jr.

Age 54 of Massillon, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 18, 1965 to Earl and Bonnie McGarvey in Cleveland, Ohio. Chip was a 1985 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon and greatly loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McGarvey; step-father, James Kinnerson; and brother, Ernest Kinnerson. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie (George Border) Kinnerson of Massillon; siblings, Mike (Ann) Kinnerson of Arizona; Darryl (Terri) McGarvey of Michigan; Vickie Carlson of Brewster, Ohio; and Lorena Harlow of Virginia; uncle, Bill Croghan; aunt, Ocie Fay Kinnerson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2019
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
