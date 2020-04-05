Home

Earl J. Barley


1937 - 2020
Earl J. Barley Obituary
Earl J. Barley

age 83 of Louisville, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 12, 1937 in Canton to the late Elwood and Inez (Perkins) Barley. Earl was inducted into the Greater Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for Slo-Pitch softball. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2000.

In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by a sister, Ione Tessanne, and brothers, Dean and Gary Barley. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Ohman) Barley; daughter, Brenda Barley; son, Barry (Tammy) Barley; grandchildren, Matthew Amato, Stephanie (Eddie) Lee, and Barry (Erica) Barley, as well as several great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Jack) Knisley; brothers, Dale (Betty) and Eldon (Carol) Barley, and several nieces and nephews.

Per Earl's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's memory to the (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105-3678). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
