Earl Lamm January 15, 1929-August 12 2020
Earl passed away after a brave fight against Alzheimer's.
He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Louise, his children, Dale, James, Christine, Laura, and Jeffrey and their spouses Julie, Don, Debbi, and Ed. Earl was preceded in death by his parents Alma and Wesley, three sisters and four brothers. An adored and much loved "Bubba" to his grandchildren, Rebecca, Tara, Kevin, Brian, Jordan, Mindy, Alice, Sean, and Anneliese. Ten wonderful great-grandchildren, all the apples of his eye.
Earl was born in West Virginia but moved to Ohio with his family as a teenager to find new opportunities. He sold papers outside the Palace Theater in Canton and worked delivery for a bakery before joining Republic Steel and later, Jones and Laughlin. A committed union man, he represented his fellow workmates with dedication. His family, however, was the source of his true happiness. They will remember his musical talents, his love of Cleveland sports teams no matter how good or bad, his devotion to his Christian faith, and most of all his commitment to the people he loved. Alongside Louise he developed a keen eye for antiquing which gave them both a wonderful new opportunity after retiring. An avid reader, he never met a librarian he did not like, and filled the garage with books, to Louise's slight chagrin.
His family would like to extend their love and thanks to all, but due to circumstances there will be no calling hours and a private ceremony will be held. Donations to the American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
may be made in lieu of flowers. Earl was a family man-please join his family in celebrating his life. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
