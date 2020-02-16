|
|
Earl M. Jobe
86, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Earl was born June 24, 1933 (According to his mom-she was there) to Emmett and Lora Jobe in Boyd Co., Ky. and had been a Summit/ Stark resident most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. While employed with The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. he was transferred to Celeron in Lafayette, La. and later to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Brussels and then returned to Akron as the Telecommunications Manager. He retired with 47 years service in 1998. He was a man of strong integrity and faith. He felt it was a good time to be 86 with the ways things were in the world. He volunteered as a tax preparation volunteer for AARP. He volunteered with ROCKS (Rescue of Computers for Kids and Shut-ins) where he rebuilt computers and made friends with Jerry and Herb. He enjoyed his monthly luncheon with the 'Kids' from the Lakemore Elementary neighborhood where he grew up (Annie, Lowell, Jerry, Tom, Peg and Marvin. Some of his sayings: There are no mistakes, just learning opportunities. Every day above ground is a good day. You have to be doing something while you're waiting to die. When you stop learning, you start dying. It's one more day darlin.
You generally find what you're looking for in people. In his dealings with friends or family, he never gave advice unless it was asked for.
Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Felicia; sons, Bill (Jeanne), Jeff (Hillary) and Jim (Nancy) Jobe and John (Stephanie) Hartman; grandchildren, Michele, Scott, Zachary, Rylie, Samantha, Ben and Kaysea; and great grandchildren, Morgan, Syd, Taylor, Alexis and Jacob.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020