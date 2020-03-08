|
Earl "Tim" Merrick
passed away at Cleveland Clinic on March 3rd. Tim was born to Catherine Gamble Merrick and Earl Merrick July 28 1943. Tim grew up near his father's Coal Mine, The Merrick Coal Company in Waynesburg, later moving to Canton. He married his Glenwood High School sweetheart Patricia Yoder. They met when she was 15 and he was 17 at Myers Lake. They dated for 10 years and were married for 49 years. They have one son, Earl "Todd" and his wife, Crystal Merrick; two grandsons, Earl "Mason" and Tyler Austin Merrick of Las Vegas, Nev.
After high school, Tim went on to Otterbein University, The University of Tulsa and NYU for an MBA. Tim lived with his wife Patti in NYC for 10 years and Hoboken, N.J. for 25 years. Tim became Vice President of Facilities Management and Administration for Travel Related Services at American Express Headquarters NY, N.Y. Later to move with his family back to Ohio in 2003 and also spent winters at his condo in Ft Myers, Fla., with some great friends. Tim enjoyed cars, especially Corvettes, was a member of Buckeye Corvette Club and a Mason of William McKinley Lodge #431. He and his son Todd worked together at his son's business Merrick Motorsports to develop their car care detailing line Merrick Shine. Tim was a family man among family men, he loved his family wholeheartedly, was very close to them and was an active part of their daily lives, he will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 5:45 p.m. by William McKinley Lodge #431. Additional calling hours will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Tim's name to any Masonic organization. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020