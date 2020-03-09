|
Earl "Tim"
Merrick
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 5:45 p.m. by William McKinley Lodge #431. Additional calling hours will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Tim's name to any Masonic organization. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020