Earl "Fred" Stanley
79, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 following a sudden illness. Born October 12, 1939 in Marietta, Ohio he was a son of the late E.E. "Red" and Freda Brickwede Stanley. Fred graduated in 1957 from Marietta High School, and proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. Following the military, he was employed at AT&T having retired in 1989 with almost 30 years of service. Music was Fred's passion, he was a fantastic musician who excelled at playing the guitar; he was a member of the country music band Sound Inc. from 1974-1984. But most importantly, he loved his grandchildren; they were the center of his life. Fred was also a 32nd degree Mason for over 50 years.
A wonderful and loving father and grandfather, Fred will be sadly missed by his children, Terri (Tom) Hayden of Warren, Michael (Sherry) Stanley of Youngstown, Michelle (Matt) Hans of Louisville, Angela (Kevin) McClintock of Dover; sister, Ida May (Ronnie) Watts of Marietta and four grandchildren, Michael, Mackenzie, Meredith and Mallory.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 starting at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fred may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019