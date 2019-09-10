|
|
|
Earl "Fred"
Stanley
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 starting at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fred may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019