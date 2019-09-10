Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL STANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL "FRED" STANLEY

Send Flowers
EARL "FRED" STANLEY Obituary
Earl "Fred"

Stanley

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 starting at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fred may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.