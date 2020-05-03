Earlie "Ray" McCleskey
age 74, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital after an extended illness. He was born on December 17, 1945 in Marietta, Georgia to Roger T. and Inez McCleskey. He accepted Jesus at an early age and was a man of faith, who loved the Lord, his wife and his family. Ray graduated from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1963. He was an outstanding baseball player and coach for many years. He was a retired U.S. Marine, serving during the Vietnam era. Ray retired from Republic Steel after 44 years of service. He loved traveling to watch his sons play baseball and basketball.
Ray will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Chenault McCleskey, his children: Michael, Rachel and Timothy (Natalie) McCleskey; siblings: Norma Denise Rhoads, Marion and Darion McCleskey and Kaylin Fleming; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; step mother, Ella McCleskey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public funeral and graveside services will be private for the family only. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at. www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger, 330-456-8237
age 74, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital after an extended illness. He was born on December 17, 1945 in Marietta, Georgia to Roger T. and Inez McCleskey. He accepted Jesus at an early age and was a man of faith, who loved the Lord, his wife and his family. Ray graduated from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1963. He was an outstanding baseball player and coach for many years. He was a retired U.S. Marine, serving during the Vietnam era. Ray retired from Republic Steel after 44 years of service. He loved traveling to watch his sons play baseball and basketball.
Ray will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Chenault McCleskey, his children: Michael, Rachel and Timothy (Natalie) McCleskey; siblings: Norma Denise Rhoads, Marion and Darion McCleskey and Kaylin Fleming; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; step mother, Ella McCleskey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public funeral and graveside services will be private for the family only. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at. www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger, 330-456-8237
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.