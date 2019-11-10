Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Earline Bates
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Earline Bates


1918 - 2019
Earline Bates Obituary
Earline Bates

Age 101, of Minerva, died November 7, 2019 at her home. She was born September 28, 1918 in Harlem Springs to Earl and Zelma (Nordick) Gallon. She was a farm wife and a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bates, who died in 1985.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Bates of Minerva; a son, Richard (Betty) Bates of Minerva; sister-in-law, Kathryn Tarbet; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th, at 12:00pm at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church or a . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
