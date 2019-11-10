|
Earline Bates
Age 101, of Minerva, died November 7, 2019 at her home. She was born September 28, 1918 in Harlem Springs to Earl and Zelma (Nordick) Gallon. She was a farm wife and a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bates, who died in 1985.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Bates of Minerva; a son, Richard (Betty) Bates of Minerva; sister-in-law, Kathryn Tarbet; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th, at 12:00pm at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church or a . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019