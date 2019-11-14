Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
EARLINE BATES
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Earline Bates

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church or a . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
