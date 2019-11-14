|
|
|
Earline Bates
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16th, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church or a . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019