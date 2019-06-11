|
|
Earline J. Palmer 1950-2019
Age 68, of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 10, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born on November 4, 1950 in Canton to the late Earl J. and Betty (Spicer) Whittmer. She was a graduate of Lake High School. Earline was a life-long member of the Canton Baptist Temple and spent many hours volunteering at the Refuge of Hope. She was a selfless person who was always willing to help wherever she was needed. She will forever be remembered for her faith in God and her kindness to others.
In addition to her parents, Earline is preceded in death by her son, Jason Palmer in 1994. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, N. Earl Palmer;, her daughters, Justine (Adam) Nicolados, Julie (David) Teets, Jennifer (Kyle) Schaffner; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Cook (Dick) Miller; and brother, Lavern (Mary Jane) Whittmer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1211 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720) with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service (10 a.m.-11 a.m.) at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019