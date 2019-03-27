Elder Eddie Lee Roberson



was born on Dec. 26, 1926 in Sandersville, Ga., to Alex and Georgia Ann Roberson. He lived in Massillon, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 92. He was an Elder for over 50 years who ministered at several churches. He was currently a member of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ and retired from The Timken Company with over 30 years. He was united in holy matrimony for over 50 years to Barbara Ann Roberson - preceded him in death. There were 11 children born to this union of which nine survived.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Georgia Ann Roberson,; children, Eddie and Wanda Roberson; sister, Mattie Bell McCullers, Rev. Ernest Roberson and Otis Roberson. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving nine children (five daughters & four sons), Karla Elliott, Jacquelyn Pickett, Shirley Roberson, Renee Roberson, Michael Roberson, Samuel and Mary Roberson, Josephine Ward, Joseph Roberson, and Andre Roberson.



Homegoing Service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the service on Friday. After the Interment, fellowship with the family and relatives with food being served at: (Please take all food items to the church.). Pentecostal Temple Church, 718 Henrietta Ave NE, Canton Expanded obituary at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home, 330 833 3222 Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019