Eddie Shell
age 67 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born March 30, 1953 in Grenada, MS to the late Willie D. and Goldie (Jordan) Shell. Eddie attended Orrville City Schools, graduating in 1971, where he excelled in basketball, baseball and football. After high school, he attended Wilberforce University for two years. Eddie loved watching CNN, and sports, especially baseball. He was also always ready to challenge you to a game of chess.
Eddie was preceded in death by his companion, Tinnie Hewitt, parents, brothers, James Shell, and Sammy Shell, sisters, Martha (Mishi) Shell, Mary Ann Shell, and Jeanette Shell. He is survived by a daughters Kelly Smith of Fort Meyers, Florida and Rachelle Taylor of Buffalo, NY; brothers, Willie B. Shell of Inkster, Michigan, Samuel Shell of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and John Shell of Massillon, and sister, Helen (William) Poole of Massillon, a host of nieces and nephews, and special friend, Sandy Strabel,
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 10361 Boyds Corner N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020