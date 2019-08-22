Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Chapel in Marlboro
Edene Faye Adams


1934 - 2019
Edene Faye Adams Obituary
Edene Faye Adams

84, of Uniontown, Ohio, went home to our awesome God on Monday, Aug. 19th, 2019. Born Nov. 7th, 1934, she is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Denver Adams. Edene was the very proud mother of three children, Faye (Mark) Grisez, Jeff (Melanie) Adams, and Mary (Frank) Unick, along with six grandchildren, Sarah, Renee and Jaret, Lindsay, Lauren and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Faye Lynn; her parents, Paul and Mary Mignon Tenny; and her brother, Wayne "Bud" Tenny.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday morning, Aug. 24th, at The Chapel in Marlboro, with a celebration of Edene's life immediately following at noon. Long time Pastor and family member Joel Cochran will be officiating. Memorials can be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street NE, Marlboro-Louisville, OH 44641, where Edene worshipped and served with great love.

"I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my

Savior; the Sovereign Lord is my strength."

(Hopkins Lawver, Uniontown, 330-733-6271)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
