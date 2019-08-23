|
Edene Faye Adams
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday morning, Aug. 24th, at The Chapel in Marlboro, with a celebration of Edene's life immediately following at noon. Long time Pastor and family member Joel Cochran will be officiating. Memorials can be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street NE, Marlboro-Louisville, OH 44641, where Edene worshipped and served with great love.
(Hopkins Lawver,
Uniontown 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019