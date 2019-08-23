Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Chapel in Marlboro
8700 Edison Street NE
Marlboro-Louisville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel in Marlboro
8700 Edison Street NE
Marlboro-Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edene Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edene Faye Adams


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Edene Faye Adams Obituary
Edene Faye Adams

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon on Saturday morning, Aug. 24th, at The Chapel in Marlboro, with a celebration of Edene's life immediately following at noon. Long time Pastor and family member Joel Cochran will be officiating. Memorials can be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street NE, Marlboro-Louisville, OH 44641, where Edene worshipped and served with great love.

(Hopkins Lawver,

Uniontown 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.