Edgar H. Junk
age 88 passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1932 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Harold and Helen Junk. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Marty, and brother Paul Junk.
Edgar proudly served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He was retired from the Federal Government.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, G. Lucille Junk, and son, Kevin Junk.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020