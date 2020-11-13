1/
Edith A. "Minnie" Angelos
1941 - 2020
Edith A. "Minnie" Angelos

78, of Massillon, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1941, in Kingwood, W.Va., she lived most of her adult life here in the area. She had been a home maker; a devoted wife to her husband of 48 years, James T. Angelos; a loving mom and grandma to her children, Mary (Jeff) Mountain, Matthew (Kristi) Young and Lee Young; and grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Jimmy, Andreanna and Liam.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Mary G. (Collins) Host and nine brothers and sisters; additional survivors include her sister, Linda D. (Host) Williams and brothers, Paul and Larry Host.

No formal services are planned. Honoring her wishes, following cremation, Minnie will be laid to rest privately, beside her mother at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To share your memories and offer condolences, please visit our website,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
