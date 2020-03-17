Home

Edith Benjamin

Edith Benjamin Obituary
Edith Benjamin

Age 94, of Canton, Ohio passed away March 15, 2020. She was born March 22, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to Isadore and Pessie (Cladofsky) Tanenbaum and was a graduate of Piqua High School and The Ohio State University. After the loss of her mother in infancy, Edith was fostered and later adopted by her Ohio. Edith was known throughout her life for her optimism, resiliency and passionate advocacy for people in need and for the causes in which she believed. She was a devoted member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Stanley Benjamin and son, Jerome (Jerry) Benjamin. Survived by her son, Dr. Sheldon Benjamin of Boston (Miriam Rosenblum); daughter-in-law, Cindy Pearlman Benjamin of Milwaukee; and grandchildren: Ariel of Denver, Na (Lindsey) of Portland Ore., Malka Benjamin of Boston, and Raphael (Leah) of Boston.

Graveside Services will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Canton Hebrew Cemetery with Canton Bruce Braun Officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to Shaaray Torah Synagogue 432 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
