|
|
Edith F. Werstler 1937-2019
Age 81, passed away February 28, 2019. She was born March 18, 1937 in Sewickley, Pa., daughter to the late Leslie Wilson and Mary (Sinutko) Frahm. She retired from the Haines Company following 20 years of faithful service. Edith earned several bowling trophies as well as numerous national piano awards. She was an avid sports fan, always rooting for her Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Teams. She was a sweet lady, with a gracious and infectious smile and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Dentler and her grandparents who helped raise her, Edith "Nana" Hunt and William "Tata" Wilson. Survivors include her children, Cheryl (John) Corriea, Debbie Werstler (George), Marlene Washburn, Larry (Sharon) Werstler, Aubrey (Vanessa) Werstler, Tanya Ullman; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Cathy) Wilson and Don Wilson. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.
Funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Calling hours will be held two hours prior from 1-3 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home - North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019