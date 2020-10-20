Edith M. Hillhouse
88, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020 after months of declining health. She was born on April 16, 1932 the daughter of the late James and Mabel Grable in Deemston, Pa. Edith was a homemaker who took great pride in her home. Family was the most important thing to her and her happiest times were spent with her family. She loved babies and children and in the 1970's cared for many foster children in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Jim of the home; son, Bob Hillhouse; daughter, Pat Ridgway; granddaughter, Alicia (Buddy) Tickhill; grandsons, Steven (Brittany Schroeder) Ridgway, AJ (Kristen) Hillhouse, and Matt (Alyssa) Hillhouse; four beloved great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to her favorite charities St. Jude's and/or Doctor's without Borders. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721