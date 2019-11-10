|
Edith M. "Bonnie" Miller
Age 76, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born March 12, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, daughter to the late Victor and Velma (Garace) Lenemaier. Edith had been a unit assistant at Aultman Hospital, and retired in 2003 following 27 years of faithful service. She had attended the Chapel in North Canton and was a member of Stark County Bicycle Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Lenemaier and sister, Rosemarie Frangos. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Bruce A. Miller; son, Michael (Jeri) Thomas of Ariz.; daughters, Karen Prince of Streetsboro, Deborah Miller of Canton and Catherine (Carl) Earley of Alliance. There are four grandchildren and five great grandchildren also surviving.
Her wishes were to be cremated and service will be private for the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019