Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. "Bonnie" Miller


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith M. "Bonnie" Miller Obituary
Edith M. "Bonnie" Miller

Age 76, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born March 12, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, daughter to the late Victor and Velma (Garace) Lenemaier. Edith had been a unit assistant at Aultman Hospital, and retired in 2003 following 27 years of faithful service. She had attended the Chapel in North Canton and was a member of Stark County Bicycle Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Lenemaier and sister, Rosemarie Frangos. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Bruce A. Miller; son, Michael (Jeri) Thomas of Ariz.; daughters, Karen Prince of Streetsboro, Deborah Miller of Canton and Catherine (Carl) Earley of Alliance. There are four grandchildren and five great grandchildren also surviving.

Her wishes were to be cremated and service will be private for the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -