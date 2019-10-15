|
Edith M. Smith
89, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Mt. Lookout, WV on March 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Wesley and Jessie (McClung) Deitz, also preceded in death by sister Elizabeth, brothers: Thomas, David, Paul, and Philip. Edith was a lifelong Sunday School teacher, holding her first classes at the age of 12.
Besides her husband, Arizona F. Smith, married September 15, 1950, she is survived daughter, Cathy Kaufman, of Louisville; son, Wesley (Melissa Elbert) Smith, of Marshalville; sister, Evalena Julian, of Oklahoma; two brothers, Joseph Deitz, of North Carolina, Daniel Deitz, of West Virginia; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Mayle officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Burial will take place at Beech Mennonite Cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website:
