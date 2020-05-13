Edith R. Queen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith R. Queen

95, passed away peacefully at her home at Magnolia Terrace in Galion on May 9, 2020. Edith was a 65+ year member of St. Mary Church in Massillon, Ohio and will be remembered for her volunteer work at the Church and with the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Mrs. Queen also volunteered at the hospital in Massillon.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Randy) Lillo; two grandsons, Matthew (Angela) Wackerly and Joshua (Laura) Wackerly; three great-grandchildren and her brother, Ralph (Carol) Vollmer.

A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held later this summer at St. Mary Church. Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Edith Queen, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Snyder Funeral Home, 419-468-1424

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved