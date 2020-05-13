Edith R. Queen
95, passed away peacefully at her home at Magnolia Terrace in Galion on May 9, 2020. Edith was a 65+ year member of St. Mary Church in Massillon, Ohio and will be remembered for her volunteer work at the Church and with the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Mrs. Queen also volunteered at the hospital in Massillon.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Randy) Lillo; two grandsons, Matthew (Angela) Wackerly and Joshua (Laura) Wackerly; three great-grandchildren and her brother, Ralph (Carol) Vollmer.
A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held later this summer at St. Mary Church. Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Edith Queen, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Snyder Funeral Home, 419-468-1424
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.