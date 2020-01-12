|
Edmund George Rostonski
77, of Concord, NC, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Salisbury, NC at the NC State Veterans Home due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Ed is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela Rostonski. Survivors include his stepdaughter, Laine Thomas Conway and his granddaughter, Miller Conway, as well as his brother Dave Rostonski, his wife Luann, their daughter Sherry and grandniece, Delaney. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary, father Edmund and stepfather, Chet, as well as his son-in-law, Tim.
After attending Timken High School and graduating from Canton South High School, Ed served in the United States Army, 5th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery regiment during the Vietnam War. He spent the bulk of his career as a CAD draftsman at Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton, OH for 25 years and then at Indianhead Industries, MGM Brakes Division in Charlotte, NC for 15 years until his retirement. While Ed spent the majority of his life in Canton and Massillon, OH, Ed enjoyed the past 26 years in North Carolina, where he was perhaps best known for his love of the Carolina Panthers football team (hard to know whether Ron Rivera being fired as coach was what finally did him in, or he was just relieved and could finally go in peace). Even before that, Ed was a consummate sports fan, sitting for years of the bleachers of Perry High School and cheering on teams at the collegiate and pro level late into the night.
His other lifelong passion was fishing, which he learned early on from his father. He participated in Ohio Bass Association tournaments as a young man and spent many a weekend on the lakes of Ohio, New York, North and South Carolina with annual trips to Chautauqua with his wife Pam and Santee Cooper with his brother Dave. His family will remember a solid and quiet man with a love of coffee at all hours of the day, a strong stubborn streak, his desire to go out daily if he could for breakfast (though he could cook a mean pancake), the way his eyes lit up when he heard his granddaughter's voice and his devotion to his family. Born on Valentine's Day, his unofficial middle name of Valentino was well-earned when it came to the love and protectiveness he had for those in his immediate circle.
A private family memorial gathering will be held in Ohio later this winter. Memorial donations may be made to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/EdRostonski. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020