1/1
Edmund T. "Eddie" Aquino
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund T. "Eddie" Aquino

Age 81, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1938 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Domenico and Maria (Logozzo) Aquino, and was a life resident of this area. Eddie was a 1956 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He was a retired Independent Sub-Contractor for many retail stores over the country. Eddie was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Aquino, Jr.; an infant daughter, Catherine; great-granddaughter, Madison Barrick; ten sisters and brothers, Josephine Fano, Lucy Geiger, Jenny DelCorso, Francis, Rocco, Rinaldo, Dominick, Constantine, Vincenzo and Valentino Aquino. Eddie is survived by his wife, Joan E. Aquino, with whom he celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on June 17th; two daughters and three sons, Dominica Aquino, Denise (Joseph) Eltringham, Jim (Rhonda) Aquino, Thomas (Amy) Aquino, and Rinaldo Aquino; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, Anthony (Kirby) Aquino & their son, Maximus, Lauren Aquino, Dominick Aquino & his daughter, Aniyah, Meredith and Addison Conrad; Shannon (Eric) McQuaid and their daughter, Payton, Megan and A. J. Aquino; Amber (Paul) Marion and her daughter, Mia, Amanda (Brody) Toot, and their children, Jaylen, Canaan, and Odin, Amaris (Brady) Barrick and their children, Emma, Weston, and Owen; Vienna and Bishop Baker, Marcel ( Allie) Baker and their children, Elijah, Seraphina, Desmond, and soon to be born baby girl; Alec, Dylan, Isabel, Sophia, and Harper Aquino; Brittany and Brek Gerber; two sisters and one brother, Rina Sickle, Millie Gordon, and Ned (Kate) Aquino.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Friends may call Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Social Distancing and facial covering will be observed. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved