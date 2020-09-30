Edmund T. "Eddie" AquinoAge 81, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1938 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Domenico and Maria (Logozzo) Aquino, and was a life resident of this area. Eddie was a 1956 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He was a retired Independent Sub-Contractor for many retail stores over the country. Eddie was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Aquino, Jr.; an infant daughter, Catherine; great-granddaughter, Madison Barrick; ten sisters and brothers, Josephine Fano, Lucy Geiger, Jenny DelCorso, Francis, Rocco, Rinaldo, Dominick, Constantine, Vincenzo and Valentino Aquino. Eddie is survived by his wife, Joan E. Aquino, with whom he celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on June 17th; two daughters and three sons, Dominica Aquino, Denise (Joseph) Eltringham, Jim (Rhonda) Aquino, Thomas (Amy) Aquino, and Rinaldo Aquino; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, Anthony (Kirby) Aquino & their son, Maximus, Lauren Aquino, Dominick Aquino & his daughter, Aniyah, Meredith and Addison Conrad; Shannon (Eric) McQuaid and their daughter, Payton, Megan and A. J. Aquino; Amber (Paul) Marion and her daughter, Mia, Amanda (Brody) Toot, and their children, Jaylen, Canaan, and Odin, Amaris (Brady) Barrick and their children, Emma, Weston, and Owen; Vienna and Bishop Baker, Marcel ( Allie) Baker and their children, Elijah, Seraphina, Desmond, and soon to be born baby girl; Alec, Dylan, Isabel, Sophia, and Harper Aquino; Brittany and Brek Gerber; two sisters and one brother, Rina Sickle, Millie Gordon, and Ned (Kate) Aquino.A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Friends may call Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Social Distancing and facial covering will be observed. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425