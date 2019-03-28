Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Edmund Lewis
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Edmund W. Lewis


age 92 of Canton, passed away on March 25, 2019. Ed was born on July 27, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to Wilber E. and Rose Lewis. He graduated from Timken High School and was in the Army for two years, spending most of his time in Italy. In his younger years, he played basketball and baseball. Ed was an avid fisherman, loved gardening, and the Cleveland Indians.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert "Bob" Lewis; sisters, Mildred Zutavern, Gloria Stark, and girlfriend, Anna Drotleff. He is survived by niece, Shirley Patore; his good friend, caretaker, and fishing partner, Richard P. Mallcheck, who will miss him dearly, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial with take place at North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
