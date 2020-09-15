Edna Belle Richardsonage 101, of Richville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on September 11, 2020. She was the 3rd of 9 children born to Ora and Ida (Emig) Hawk in Tuscarawas County where she learned to value education and developed close friendships with all her siblings that lasted a lifetime. She graduated from Strasburg High School and Elkhart University. She worked as a nurse and in staff education at Massillon Psychiatric Center. She was a member of Fohl United Methodist Church, Perry Grange, Richville Woman's Club, and Sociable Sixties. She volunteered for the Red Cross and Massillon Community Hospital. She enjoyed traveling with family, making beautiful quilts, baking delicious pies, and playing cards with friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will always be remembered as independent, adventuresome, and generous.Edna is survived by her daughter, Kay (Ken) Hill; grandson, Dr. Kevin (Hope) Hill; great grandchildren, John and Elizabeth Hill; and sister, Alice (Roland) Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Richardson; her siblings: Vivian Barr, Dr. Bray Hawk, Dr. Dale Hawk, Dr. Gene Hawk, Dr. John Hawk, Attorney Melvin Hawk, and William Hawk, and Kay's father, Nelson Studer. She was also preceded in death by her great grandson, Aaron Hill.A graveside service will be held for friends and family on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Sunset Hills Memory Garden located at 7920 Frank Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio, with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aaron J. Hill Memorial Fund at Huntington Bank. Arrangements are in the care of Lebold Smith Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113