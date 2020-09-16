1/
EDNA BELLE RICHARDSON
Edna Belle Richardson

A graveside service will be held for friends and family on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Sunset Hills Memory Garden located at 7920 Frank Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio, with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aaron J. Hill Memorial Fund at Huntington Bank. Arrangements are in the care of Lebold Smith Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Garden
September 15, 2020
a great neighbor and wonderful person. loved her stories. i will miss her
theresa affolter
Friend
