Edna Belle RichardsonA graveside service will be held for friends and family on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Sunset Hills Memory Garden located at 7920 Frank Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio, with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating.Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aaron J. Hill Memorial Fund at Huntington Bank. Arrangements are in the care of Lebold Smith Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113