Edna Grace Hatt
1924 - 2020
Edna Grace Hatt

passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020, under the kind care of the staff at Aultman Hospital. Edna was born March 13, 1924, on a farm south of North Lawrence to Ezra and Estella (Ruch) Eschliman. She married Roy Rowe in 1943; he served in the US Navy and was lost at sea in the Pacific Theater in 1944. She was married to Roy Hatt from 1948 until his death in 1992. He served during World War II in the US Coast Guard (Merchant Marine). She graduated from Washington High School in 1942. She worked at various locations, including Boyles Bakery, Nickles Bakery, and Orrville Flower and Gift Shop. She and her husband ran Hatt Heating and Roofing for 20 years. A long-time member of the Massillon Baptist Temple, she was active preparing meals, singing in the choir, and working in Sunday school with her husband. She enjoyed growing flowers, baking, and sharing these with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Jolliff, Ethel Morris, Martha Coburn, and brother, Harry Eschliman. She is survived by sons, James of Washington, DC., Gerald (Andelia) of Illinois with three grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Hatt, Stormy Hatt, and Morgan Hatt and John (Kathy) of Massillon with step grandchildren, Caleb (Erin) McKnight, Heather McKnight, and Aaron (Christine) McKnight with three great-grandchildren, Chris, Austin, and Madison McKnight. She also is survived by her close friend, Bill (Barb) Coburn; several nieces and nephews, and her special neighbors, Roger (Shelby) Patterson, Ruth Turskey and Barbra Surmay.

A Celebration of Edna's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with visitation one hour before. The Rev. Dr. Larry Emery will officiate. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Those unable to attend the service may go to www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 2 p.m. to watch the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
