1/
Edna Grace Hatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Grace Hatt

A Celebration of Edna's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with visitation one hour before. The Rev. Dr. Larry Emery will officiate. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Those unable to attend the service may go to www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 2 p.m. to watch the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved