Edna L. Navarra
Age 81, of Bolivar, formerly Waynesburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Feb. 5, 1938 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Roger and Florence (McCamant) Dieringer, and was a life resident of this area. Edna was a 1956 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She was retired from Aultman Hospital where she was answering receptionist for the physicians. She was a member of Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Anthony N. Navarra, on July 4, 1998, two sisters and one brother, Helen Helaney, Barbara Pontones, and Donald Dieringer. Edna is survived by two daughters and two sons, Cindy and Kevin Greer, Becky and Mike Casper, Vince and Cheryl Navarra, and James and Vicki Navarra; one sister, Iva Campana; one brother, Roger Dieringer; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Rocco (Anna) Serafini, Nick Serafini, Michael (Noelle) Greer, and their son, Blaize, Brooke (Tojh) Nicholson, and their children, Peyton, Trey, Harper, and Carmen, Jena (John) Marquez, and their children, Giada and Gio, Anthony Navarra, Joshua (Amber) Casper, and their daughters, Bryleigh and Bristol, Heather (Bob) Seitz, Gina Navarra, Josie Navarra, Adam (Jenn) Casper, and their children, Isabella and Dawson.
Services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday one hour before the service from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edna's memory may be made to Hattie's House at Hennis Care Centre, 300 Yant St., Bolivar, OH 44612. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019